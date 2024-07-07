Global conference in Siliguri

The mayor of Siliguri, Goutam Deb, inaugurated a two-day global conference titled “Collaboration between Advanced Technology and Education: Scope and Challenges”. The event was funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and hosted by Siliguri BEd College on Friday.

Bibhuti Bhushan Sarangi, the principal of the college, stated that distinguished professors from Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, and various educational institutions in India, as well as over 70 scholars and students from different regions of the country and non-resident Indians from the USA, presented their research papers at the conference.

