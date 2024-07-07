Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Global conference in Siliguri

The mayor of Siliguri, Goutam Deb, inaugurated a two-day global conference titled “Collaboration between Advanced Technology and Education: Scope and Challenges”.

SNS | Siliguri | July 7, 2024 8:46 am

Global conference in Siliguri

SMC mayor Goutam Deb

The mayor of Siliguri, Goutam Deb, inaugurated a two-day global conference titled “Collaboration between Advanced Technology and Education: Scope and Challenges”. The event was funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and hosted by Siliguri BEd College on Friday.

Bibhuti Bhushan Sarangi, the principal of the college, stated that distinguished professors from Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, and various educational institutions in India, as well as over 70 scholars and students from different regions of the country and non-resident Indians from the USA, presented their research papers at the conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

10-day police custody for TMC leader

Goutam Goswami, a leader of Trinamul Congress, was presented before the Jalpaiguri District Court today after being arrested by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police in Delhi yesterday for his involvement in a land scam.