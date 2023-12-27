Give Modiji 35 MPs, he will make this Sonar Bangla: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah today addressed a meeting of BJP Bengal’s social media and IT karyakartas at National Library auditorium this evening. He said in Bengal the BJP will contest the election hinging on its social media strength because the regional media does not carry the message of the BJP fearing Didi. In Bengal the BJP will contest the election hinging on its social media strength because the regional media does not carry the message of the BJP fearing Didi.

“If you all social media warriors decide, you can have more reach than any channel or newspaper and no one can stop you from making Modiji win. That is the reason you have the biggest responsibilities,” he said at the gathering of the IT team of BJP. He asked the IT workers to give 35 seats to “Modiji from the land of Shayma Prasad Mookherjee. I guarantee that Modiji will make this Sonar Bangla.

Look at the outcome we have achieved. We did not have a single MLA but today we have 77 of them in Bengal and 20 Lok Sabha members. If we can achieve 77 seats from 0 then we can form a government with two-third majority also,” he said. Forming a BJP government in Bengal will mean the end of infiltration, cow smuggling and the citizenship to religiously persecuted people through CAA,” he said. Didi’s MP shares her password with businessmen” in exchange for gifts and now she is trying to safeguard that MP.

How many questions were asked about the poor in Bengal? They will never do that because the poor cannot give them expensive gifts. Her MP also mimics the vice president. The UPA government gave Rs 2,09,000 crore to Bengal in 10 years and Modiji gave Rs 7,17,000 crore in 9 years. Didi will have to account for every rupee,” he said