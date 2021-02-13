The CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury today appealed Bengal to vote for the CPI-M-Congress alliance which is offering a “Left, Secular and Democratic” alternative against the TrinamulBJP nexus which is engaged in depriving citizens of their democratic rights both in the state and Centre.

Yechury while addressing the Press in Kolkata said, “A negative atmosphere has built up in West Bengal ahead of the polls and which was seen yesterday when the youth were fiercely attacked by the police. Mamata Banerjee who herself came to power through protest marches is today cracking down on democratic processions.”

“It was shocking to witness such a brutal attack in Kolkata which is known as a city of processions. The attack resembles the kind of activity that is being carried out against the farmers by the Modi government who doesn’t even care if 200 farmers die during the protest which is on for more than 70 days now.”

“We urge the Bengal voters not to make the mistake of voting for either BJP or TMC,” Yechury said, taking a dig at TMC, calling it a railway platform where people wander throughout the day.

“When real issues such as lack of employment, education, rising prices etc are staring at us, BJP and the Trinamul in Bengal are exchanging rhetorics over Jai Shri Ram. The voters must decide whether they want Dharmabhumi or Karmabhumi. If they prefer the latter they must give the ‘Left, Secular and Democratic’ alternative a chance to work for them,” emphasized Yechury and added the “Jan andolan” will not be crushed by any dictatorial power. “Peoples’ revolt is in the making” he asserted.