BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that the West Bengal has become a Corona hub and the state government is lightening the issue. He said Covid-19 pandemic is worsening here though the chief secretary of the state claiming that the situation is normal.

“The way the state government is reacting over this issue will not be able to handle it properly. The state would become a horrible zone with rapid community spread because of mismanagement and lack of preventive measures. There is no bed for Corona patients in the hospital people are dying at their respective residences,” he said.

BJP MP said chief minister Mamata Banerjee ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his call for eradication of Covid-19 by adopting several ways.

“Now the chief minister became directionless and finding way out to prevent Corona. She should have, from the very beginning, followed the guidelines of the Centre which would not have worsened the situation,” he said.

Ghosh also criticised the police and the state government for alleged attempt to attack BJP MP Arjun Singh.

“MP Arjun Singh is an elected member of the Parliament. He is being attempted to be killed. Police without search warrant are entering into his residence premises to arrest him on regular basis. TMC backed miscreants attacking his office and his followers. The state is trying to play a revenge politics on him,” said Mr Ghosh.

A gang of miscreants also threw bombs at the BJP office at Jagaddal today. Yesterday, miscreants threw bombs while MP Mr Singh took out a procession from Meghna More. Several persons were injured in this incident. BJP workers were also beaten up.

BJP alleged TMC backed miscreants unleashed this attack. Mr Ghosh also criticised nephew of Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee for his call the TMC youths to help each 10 families for a month at this hour of pandemic.

Mr Ghosh said after prolong time nephew of Mamata Abhishek returns to politics. “It is like rerun of Khokababur Pratyabartan(return of khokababu).

Where was he when BJP youth morcha cooked food for six lakhs people and distributed them. Where he was when BJP workers distributed relief materials for Amphan victims. Abhishek suddenly woke up for the sake of politics,” he said.