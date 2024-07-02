Garment fair expects Rs 850-900cr worth of business

Chandrima Bhattacharya, state finance minister inaugurated a three-day 56th Garment Fair and B2B Expo this morning.

The fair, which will continue till 3 July, is being held at the Milan Mela Ground. Mr Sujit Basu, state minister for fire and emergency services was present at the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Bhattacharya assured every cooperation by the state government and urged businessmen to invest in Bengal because of improved infrastructure. Bengal is the gateway to north Bengal and the north eastern states. It has a huge hinterland and those doing business in Bengal feel at home because of the warmth of the people here, she said.

The event has been organized by the West Bengal Garment Manufacturer and Dealers Association. Around 900 national and international brands are expected to join the event. Business worth Rs 850 to Rs 900 crore are expected to be fetched at the event.

Mr Devendra Baid, secretary of the West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association said the buyers and sellers have achieved continuous success. Mr Hari Kishan Rathi, president of the Association said this year many retailers have taken part in the expo along with the wholesale dealers.

The Association was founded in 1962 and has more than 560 members. It is one of the largest organizations in eastern India.