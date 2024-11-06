Gangrape allegations: Two arrested

Birbhum Police have arrested two youths allegedly for gangraping a wife of a priest in Tarapith today.

Supriyo Roy and Barshan Pal, have been forwarded to a local court today. Police have sought custody for further investigations.

Police sources said the housewife was married to the priest about a year ago and used to stay with her husband at his workplace.

But recently, she had been into a relationship with another person. The arrested duo came to know of the matter and took her photographs and started blackmailing her. Yesterday they took her into an isolated place and allegedly gangraped her at night.

They sent her photographs with her lover on her husband’s cell phone. The housewife then went to the police station and lodged an FIR at night.

After receiving the complaint, today morning Mallarpur police arrested the two accused and seized their cell phones. The victim was sent to hospital for medical examinations.