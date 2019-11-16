Representatives of National Commission for Women (NCW) today visited a shelter home in the southern fringes of the city and talked to the mentally unstable woman who was allegedly gang-raped on Monday night. Later, the team also visited the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, who was also admitted at the same shelter home, passed away on Thursday night.

The team members also raised questions over whether the woman was really raped that night. However, senior police officers at Lalbazar have refused to comment on it. So far, police have scanned more than 100 spools of CCTV footage which have helped them in reconstructing the sequence of events that night and identifying the number plate of the car which the woman was seen getting into.

“We have come to know that the white car in which the woman travelled that night after being dropped by the first car is a private vehicle and not any hired taxi or app-based cab,” said an investigating officer today. The police are also trying to find out whether the woman was dragged inside the car or she got into it willingly.