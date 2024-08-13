Gang-rape in Burdwan: 3 arrested

In a gang-rape case, police have arrested three youths from within the Burdwan police station area, today.

A 22-year-old girl, while on her way to Shravani Mela along the Burdwan-Nabadwip Road with her friend, was stopped by the culprits and they dragged her to a place away from the road.

They first fastened her friend with a tree, robbed cash from him and then raped the girl in front of him on 7 August afternoon. The family members of the victim lodged a complaint with the police on 9 August and the girl’s medical examinations were made at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and her statements were recorded.

Based on the versions of the victim girl and her friend, the key witness, three youths identified as Sajal Ghatoal, Tapas Pundit and Bikram Malik were nabbed from Shaktigarh last night and were forwarded to court today.