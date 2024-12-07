GAIL plans 47 km pilot project for natural gas transmission

Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), a state-run natural gas transmission company, has decided to launch a pilot project covering 47 km in Siliguri.

Today, GAIL officials met mayor Goutam Deb and other representatives, including the commissioner of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, to seek permission for laying micro-pipelines for the distribution of natural gas for both commercial and domestic purposes.

Mayor Goutam Deb has given in-principle approval to the project, enabling Siliguri residents to benefit from the initiative.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Deb stated that the state government and the Public Works Department (PWD) had prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementing the natural gas transmission system for GAIL in Kolkata. He added, “We will follow the same SOP to implement the pilot project here.”

Mr Deb further mentioned that he would discuss the matter with the mayor-in-council and present it at the board meeting to adopt a resolution based on GAIL’s proposals.

According to the mayor, GAIL has already conducted a survey for a 1,200 km project in Siliguri. Of this, a 47 km pilot project has been finalized for initial implementation in the city.