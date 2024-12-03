Free medical camps for Diamond Harbour residents

Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has presented a well-knit plan to provide medical assistance to the people of his Lok Sabha constituency under Sebaashray scheme.

Under the scheme, people will be given free medical treatment.

The facility will be available from 2 January, 2025.

People intending to attend the camps will have to get their names registered. They would be given a unique ID and booklet to streamline services.

They will have an opportunity to have one-to-one interaction with the doctors. Around 1,200 doctors will be engaged to attend the patients at the camps. Around 23 lakh residents across seven Assembly constituencies and 71 rural gram panchayats and 93 urban wards can avail the medical facility.

There will be visitors’ helpdesk to assist the patients for tests, pharmacy or hospital referrals. Free diagnostic tests will be conducted and essential medicines distributed. There would be specialised care for patients through hospital referrals.

There will be 1,200 doctors and 500 diagnostic centres, which will be engaged during the period. A batch of 1,500 volunteers and 12 referral hospitals would be part of the exercise. The camps will be held for 45 days.