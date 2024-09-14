Four-year-old student dies in city school

Sudden death of a four-year-old child occurred at a private school in Kolkata. On Friday morning, the child went to school as usual in his pool car. Shortly after reaching near the school, the child fell ill. According to police sources, the child began vomiting as soon as they got off the pool car and continued to vomit multiple times at school. Later, the child was taken to a private hospital, and from there, transferred to the NRS Hospital in Sealdah, where doctors declared the child dead.

The cause of death and the sudden illness remains unclear. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Taltala police station, and an investigation has been initiated. The child was a student at a reputed private school in central Kolkata. According to family sources, the child had been slightly unwell since Thursday. Why the child started vomiting suddenly after getting out of the pool car is not yet clear. The body will be sent for an autopsy, after which the police can confirm the cause of death. The police will question those who were in the pool car with the child and are also contacting the pool car driver. Both the school authorities and the police are maintaining contact with the child’s family.

The death has left the family in deep shock, unable to accept that their child died after leaving for school in the morning. Taltala police is investigating the matter.

