Kolkata Police busted four sex rackets at different locations including in two residential apartments across the city in an overnight raid and arrested 30 persons including several customers. As many as 29 victim girls, who were brought there as sex workers, were also rescued from those places. “Acting on a tip-off, a team of anti-human trafficking unit of the Detective Department conducted simultaneous raid at four places on Sunday night and altogether 30 persons including brothel managers, pimps and customers were arrested,” said a senior police officer.

While sex rackets were being run at two beauty parlours and spas, two residential apartments at Prince Anwar Shah Road and Rashbehari Avenue were being used for operating brothels. Police said that they conducted a raid after getting information that a racket was being run at Sweet and Shower Family Saloon and Spa at Bhagwan Mahavir Sarani in Bhowanipore area and arrested nine customers, one manager and two pimps from there. 10 victim girls were rescued by the cops.

Another sex racket which was being run at a beauty parlour at Mirza Ghalib Street in New Market police station area was busted and one brothel manager, two pimps and three customers were apprehended from there. Six sex workers were rescued from that place as well. Eight persons including the brothel manager were arrested and seven sex workers were rescued after the cops raided a third floor flat of an apartment at Prince Anwar Shah Road under jurisdiction of Jadavpur police station.

Another residential apartment at Rashbehari Avenue was raided and four persons including two customers were arrested from the place. Six sex workers were also removed from there. A case has been registered against them at Gariahat police station. All the accused have been booked under IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and several provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.