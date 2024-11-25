Four more arrested in tablet scam; police uncover new leads

Four more individuals have been arrested in connection with the tablet scam from three different locations in Siliguri and neighbouring districts last night. A few days ago, five individuals were arrested in connection with the Tab scam in Siliguri. The recent arrests have revealed new and intriguing details about the case, where funds meant to be provided to students for the purchase of tablets and smartphones for educational purposes were siphoned off. A police team from Keshiary Police Station in Paschim Medinipur apprehended a couple from Lenin Colony under Matigara Police Station in Siliguri late last night.

The couple, identified as Nazrul Islam and Rukssna Khatun, are daily wage earners. They were produced before the court for a transit remand. Police traced the duo through records of their bank account, where funds linked to the tablet scam were deposited. Investigators are exploring whether they rented out their bank account for this purpose. Meanwhile, a team from Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station arrested Mehbub Hossain, an accountant by profession, from the Noukaghat area in Jalpaiguri district, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate. Additionally, Bidhannagar police apprehended Prabir Das from Alipurduar last night. Both individuals will be taken into custody for further investigation.

Advertisement