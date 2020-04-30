The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) spokesperson today informed that four individuals, including contractual ex-BSF men working in PSO, and a CISF constable, were tested Covid- 19 positive. One employee has recovered and other three are under treatment.

The contacts of these Covid-19 patients have been identified and quarantined. The KoPT chairman, Mr Vinit Kumar today said “Out of the three, two KoPT employees are in the hospital and are undergoing treatment while one CISF constable has also been put in isolation. Recently, one of the employees, who contracted the disease, has also been shifted to isolation ward.

All those who were in contact with these patients have been made to undergo swab tests and have been quarantined.” The chairman said, “At the port, we have reviewed the stringent measures in place to ensure that the virus does not affect more of our people.

Measures in place include 100 per cent thermal screening of all those entering the port, regular sanitisation with sodium hypochlorite of vehicles, buildings and offices and educating personnel on the precautions to be taken in addition to providing gloves and masks.

All measures have been instituted at the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).” As directed by Ministry of Shipping, Govt. of India, Kolkata Port has also decided to make a payment of Rs 50 lakhs to the dependant family members/legal hairs of regular employees of KoPT, contractual workers engaged directly by KoPT and labourers engaged through contractors of KoPT succumbing to the Covid-19 virus.