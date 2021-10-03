Former Tripura CM attacks BJP

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, former chief minister of Tripura and CPI-M Politburo member Manik Sarkar today claimed that attacks on CPIM members, looting and torching of their houses by “BJPbacked criminals” had become the order of the day in Tripura.

Mr Sarkar was addressing a rally taken out in Raiganj in North Dinajpur district before the start of the state conference of the DYFI. “In the past 42 months, 22 of our comrades have been killed, while journalists are also being attacked. Police have not been accepting complaints against the BJP. The minority people are attacked. They have created a jungle raj in Tripura. It seems that the BJP’s agenda is to turn India into a communal state. As such, they are experimenting in Tripura,” Mr Sarkar said.

“However, the people of Tripura are not accepting it, and they have started to fight against the BJP anarchy,” he added. According to Mr Sarkar, in the panchayat elections in Tripura, the opponents were not allowed to send candidates in 90 percent seats.

“After capturing the panchayat boards, the BJP-led government had made a commitment to provide 200 days’ work under the NREGA programme. But people are now getting 30 to 32 days’ work in a year. They are also not getting timely payment. The funds meant for NREGA are being misappropriated extensively by BJP members, as it is being done by TMC in West Bengal,” he said.

Hitting out at the central government, Mr Sarkar said that the opposition parties had no right to express their views in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

“As per the new farm laws, farmers will have no right on their crops and land. The entire public distribution system in the country will be affected. The farmers have been organising a movement for the past 10 months against these destructive laws. In the past 10 months, farmers have organized the ‘Bharat Bandh’ twice. It proves that farmers and workers are against the central government,” he said