Former Maoist turned TMC leader held after firing at his security personnel in Nadia

A panchayat level Trinamul Congress leader in Nadia district was arrested early Monday after allegedly opening fire at his state-appointed security personnel, a police constable, during an altercation at his residence in Thanarpara.

The accused Sejajul Haque Shah, alias Mithu — once a Maoist squadron leader and now vice president of the Karimpur Panchayat Samity No. 2 — was taken into custody following a late-night raid by Thanarpara police. His wife who heads the TMC-run Narayanpur Gram Panchayat was present during the incident and is said to have helped prevent further escalation.

Advertisement

Mithu, a known associate of late Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha, had recently been granted security cover due to reported threats to his life. Police constable Jahangir Alam had been assigned to his protection.

Advertisement

According to police sources Mithu returned home intoxicated late Sunday after attending a condolence meeting for Mr Saha. An altercation ensued when constable Alam urged him to rest. In a sudden turn of events Mithu allegedly drew a country-made single-shot pistol and fired at the constable. The bullet missed its target and Alam escaped unharmed. Mithu’s wife intervened and managed to restrain him before further violence could occur.

Acting swiftly police raided the residence in the early hours and arrested Mithu. During a search they recovered the country-made pistol used in the incident, an empty cartridge, a 7-mm revolver, a 9-mm revolver and eight rounds of live ammunition.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mr Uttam Ghosh has confirmed Mithu’s arrest and stated that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the origin of the seized weapons and examine any potential criminal links. Mr Ghosh said Mithu was produced before the court and the judicial magistrate has remanded him in police custody for five days.

Mithu’s political ascent from a former Maoist operative to a grassroot TMC functionary with significant local influence has drawn attention in the past. His association with Mr Saha, a prominent local leader, who passed away last week had reportedly bolstered his standing within the party ranks.

The Trinamul Congress has yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the BNS.