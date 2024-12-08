Forest dept to promote human-elephant coexistence

To mitigate human-elephant conflicts, the forest department has planned to organise a ‘Hati-Bandhu Mela,’ a festival dedicated to elephants, aimed at raising awareness among the public. The three-day festival is scheduled to commence on December 13 at Bagdogra in Siliguri, under the Kurseong Division.

According to Kurseong Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Debesh Pandey, the festival will begin with an inauguration ceremony, followed by interactive sessions between senior forest officials, local villagers, and other attendees. The officials will showcase how the forest department monitors elephant movements to safeguard both the animals and the local population. Through presentations, the public will learn about the functioning of the quick response team and the use of CCTV cameras to keep track of elephant herds.

DFO Mr Pandey added that the festival will feature various activities for the community, including games, sports, and a sit-and-draw competition for children, who are regarded as “Green Ambassadors” for forest and wildlife conservation.

A special session will be organised for local farmers to educate them on the state’s paddy procurement system. Additionally, several NGOs will participate in the event to benefit the local community.

Farmers will also receive training in alternative farming methods. Highlighting an example, Mr Pandey mentioned Bishnu Tamang, a former paddy farmer who has successfully transitioned to honey cultivation.

The event will also focus on educating locals about nature conservation and eco-tourism, promoting coexistence with wildlife. Elephants, often seen as adversaries, will be presented as friends, offering alternative livelihood opportunities.

To provide a unique experience, the Forest Department will offer elephant rides at Jaldapara National Park for interested locals, allowing them to understand the temperament and nature of trained elephants.

On the final day of the festival, the forest department will honour forest protection committee members and departmental staff for their significant contributions to the protection of forests and wildlife.