Football clubs endorse candidate; Suvendu writes to Union minister

In a significant political development ahead of the Naihati Assembly by-election, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, has raised serious concerns over what he termed as “unprecedented and unethical” political endorsements by high-ranking officials of prominent football clubs and governing bodies.

In a letter addressed to Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Adhikari alleged that officials from leading football and sporting institutions, including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club, have openly endorsed Trinamul Congress (TMC) candidate Sanat Dey. He expressed particular dismay at Anirban Dutta, secretary of the Indian Football Association (IFA), the governing body of football in West Bengal, who reportedly released a video on social media that appeared to support Dey. Adhikari highlighted that such public endorsements by figures holding influential administrative positions in sports clubs and organisations are problematic. “This kind of overt political support is an unfair tactic that associates the names of esteemed sporting institutions with a political candidate, which is unsportsmanlike and breaches the code of conduct governing these bodies,” he stated.

The BJP leader urged the Union minister to take cognisance of the situation, conduct a thorough inquiry, and initiate appropriate action if the allegations are substantiated. Adhikari emphasised the importance of maintaining neutrality within sports administration to uphold public trust and ensure that sports bodies remain apolitical. The controversy has sparked a debate on the intersection of sports and politics in West Bengal, a state where both hold significant cultural importance. The reaction of the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and subsequent developments are awaited with keen interest as the by-election approaches.

