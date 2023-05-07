Food delivery boy loses life on duty

“Please do give a good rating”, says every delivery person after handing over a parcel. Food delivery companies often roll out policies of “delivery in ‘x’ minutes, else free”.

Although accidents are a possibility, the survival of delivery persons depends on their rating and speed. Abhijit Das, a 23-year-old employee of a food delivery firm, fell victim to the race against time. Late on Thursday night, he was riding a motorbike on the Madhyamgram flyover, carrying a box of biryani.

The deceased, a resident of Barasat, was struck by another motorbike recklessly approaching from the opposite direction. On that bike were three young men. Falling to the ground, Abhijit was run over by a lorry. He died instantaneously. Whether the men on the other bike were intoxicated, shall be investigated, said the authorities.

The rider of the bike that collided with Abhijit’s bike was also hospitalised. According to reports, none of the three persons riding the bike had helmets on.

The deceased had started working just over a month ago. His mother works as a maid and his father is a hotel employee, according to the neighbours. Abhijit took up the occupation of delivering food to make ends meet.

He borrowed money to buy a motorbike for this. In an effort to pay off the bike debt, Abhijit used to attempt to take extra orders at night. He used to leave his house around 1:30 pm and come back late in the night, said his neighbours.