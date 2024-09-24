Flood plays havoc in Arambagh sub-division

The incessant rain accompanied by uncontrolled release of water from the DVC played havoc in Arambagh sub-division. Loss of life, property and livestock were reported from Arambagh, Pursura, khanakul and Goghat. Large sections of people have been put up in shelter homes and relief camps.

Even though flood waters are receding and life may also return to normal, the source of income has been badly affected.

Durga Puja is round the corner. For the artisans, the story is quite pathetic. The flood waters have spoiled the Durga idols, which were waiting for the finishing touches. The artisans have taken loans and are bound to deliver the idols to the organizers, who have already made a partial advance payment.

The artisans now need to put a challenging effort to re-mould the badly affected idols, give them a fresh coat of colours and then give them a few days time to dry up. The extra expenses come heavily on the artists from the sub-division.

The artisans also remarked, that this year less orders were placed, many puja organisers did not accept the state government financial assistance, which also affected them.