# Bengal

Five seriously injured in road accident at Arambagh

SNS | Kolkata | December 16, 2024 8:46 am

Five seriously injured in road accident at Arambagh

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a Toto at the Kathali area on the Arambagh-Kamarpukur road early this morning left five people seriously injured. A speeding passenger bus travelling from Kharagpur to Kamarpukur lost control and collided with a Toto, which was carrying five devotees to the Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission Math.

The impact of the collision severely damaged the Toto and injured all five devotees. Locals rushed the victims to the local hospital. Locals have demanded that the police take steps to control the speed of vehicles within city limits, especially during the morning hours when visibility is poor due to dense fog.

