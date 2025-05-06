Five persons, including father and two sons die in two separate road mishap

Five persons, including two youths who cleared this year’s Madhyamik examination and their father died in two separate incidents of road accidents in the eastern part of Kolkata and Howrah district respectively.

The victims in both incidents were riding two-wheelers without using helmets.

The first accident happened along Amta-Joypur Road in Howrah on Monday midnight when Bikash Ghosh (45) along with his two sons riding in a two-wheeler was coming back home after attending a wedding ceremony in Bagnan.

Bikash lost control of his two-wheeler and dashed into a tree. None of the three riders were using helmets while riding the motorbike. They sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. Three bodies were sent to the morgue for post-mortem.

In another incident, two youths died and two others were seriously injured while the four were riding a two-wheeler. The incident happened in the wee hours on Monday on Ultadanga flyover connecting the NSC Bose airport.

The four victims – Soaib, Rahaman, Sohail and Faruque – were residents of Beniapukur area, according to police.

The accident was a result of reckless riding in which the four were sharing the single two-wheeler without wearing helmets.

Police sources said that the vehicle was running at an abnormally high speed along the flyover that was not crowded with vehicles, early this morning. The riders fell on the ground soon after the speeding two-wheeler rammed a guardrail on the flyover.

Locals along with police took them to R G Kar Hospital in critical condition when two were declared dead while two pillion riders sustaining severe injuries were still struggling.

All the four were aged between 20 and 25 years.