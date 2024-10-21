First successful kidney transplant in Bengal outside Kolkata

Doctors at a private superspeciality hospital in Bidhan Nagar, Durgapur, have successfully performed a kidney transplant for the first time in West Bengal outside Kolkata. While kidney transplants are common in metropolitan cities across India, such fac – ili ties are still rare in upcountry areas.

Dr Satyajit Bose, Chairman of The Mission Hospital in Kolkata, stated that the patient, Partha Chatterjee, is now safe and recovering rapidly. “This is a groundbreaking achievement for The Mission Hospital in Durgapur and will serve as a beacon of hope for South Bengal residents who no longer need to travel to Kolkata or Southern India for this type of treatment,” added Dr Bose.

This is a significant milestone in healthcare for the region. Dr Bose thanked the entire team involved in the successful life-changing procedure for the severely ill patient who had suffered kidney failure

Advertisement