Firhad remains Kolkata Mayor, Atin deputy

Chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that Transport minister Firhad Hakim will remain Mayor of Kolkata.

Atin Ghosh will be deputy Mayor and Mala Roy has been appointed chairperson.

After a meeting at Maharashtra Nivas with the triumphed councillors of her party, Miss Banerjee extended her congratulations and well-wishes and dedicated the massive victory to the people.

She reiterated that such “peaceful polls have never been witnessed before which her party has accomplished. There were instructions to prevent violence and it didn’t happen.”

Regarding the handful disgruntled candidates who after being denied tickets, contested as independent candidates and won and now wants to rejoin the party, she said that a decision will be taken later.

The polls returned 40 new councillors to the TMC and Miss Banerjee asked them to work diligently without swelling egos. Every six months a report card will be prepared regarding the councillors’ performances, she added.

There are 13 Mayor-in-Council. They are Atin Ghosh, Tarak Singh, Abhijit Mukherjee, Sandipan Saha, Mitali Banerjee, Debasish Kumar, Jiban Saha, Debabrata Majumdar, Amiruddin Bobby, Baishanor Chatterjee, Ram Pyare Ram, Swapan Samaddar and Sandipan Bakshi.

In 16 Borough committees, nine of them will be headed by women chairpersons, she said.

Hakim had touched Miss Banerjee’s feet after being appointed as Mayor and when asked what the supremo said, he said, “Work hard”.

Asked about the first work he will be undertaking, he said, “I will first ensure that all promises made before the polls are fulfilled”.