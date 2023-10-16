Fire in Uluberia claims lives of three family members

In a tragic incident, a father, mother, and child were killed in a fire that erupted in their home while they were asleep at Uluberia in Howrah. Another adult member of the family has been hospitalised in critical condition with severe burns. This incident occurred in the early hours today in the Dakshin Para area of Ward No 25 of Uluberia Municipality.

The family, including the father, mother, and child, along with a relative was asleep when a fire broke out in their home. All four individuals were severely burned while still in their sleep. The father, Yasin Malik, the mother, Mahima Begum, and their child succumbed to the fire.

Additionally, a 55-yearold woman, Nurjahan Begum, sustained severe injuries due to the fire. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Local residents reported the incident to the Uluberia Police Station, and the police quickly arrived at the scene.

A fire engine from the nearby station was called to extinguish the fire. All the victims were rushed to the Uluberia Subdivisional Hospital. The medical team at the hospital declared the three family members dead.

This unusual incident of death by fire is under investigation by the police. Authorities are working to determine if there were any other factors contributing to this tragic event. In another incident, a massive fire broke out in a food oil warehouse yesterday within the Industrial Park in Sankrail, Howrah. A large quantity of cooking oil was stored within the warehouse.

The intense flames consumed the warehouse and caused significant damage to the property. Firefighters, along with 18 fire engines from the Howrah Fire Department, arrived at the scene. Local police from Sankrail and Domjur police stations were also deployed to control the situation. After nearly 10 hours of continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.