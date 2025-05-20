Fire destroys timber warehouse in Bishnupur

A massive fire broke out early Monday at a timber warehouse in Bibirhat, under Bishnupur police station in South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, causing damage estimated to be worth several crores of rupees, local authorities said. The blaze, which started around 3 a.m. local time, rapidly engulfed the wooden warehouse due to the presence of highly flammable plywood. The flames spread to nearby residential structures, triggering panic among residents. Three gas cylinders reportedly exploded during the fire, further intensifying the situation. “There were loud explosions in the early hours that woke up the entire neighbourhood,” said one local resident, who declined to be named.

“People rushed out of their homes in fear.” Firefighters from Falta, Behala, and other fire stations responded with five fire engines and worked for hours to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far, but the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Fire officials are currently investigating whether the warehouse had adequate fire safety measures in place. This incident follows a similar fire earlier in Kolkata at a multi-storey building on AJC Bose Road, where air conditioners on the sixth floor caught fire, leading to a prolonged firefighting operation. Local authorities have urged businesses storing flammable materials to review and upgrade their fire safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences.

Advertisement

Advertisement