Fire breaks out in Taratala, 30 shanties affected

A major fire broke out in the Taratala police station area of Kolkata on Monday night, engulfing around 30 shanties of KPT Colony. Despite attempts by local residents to douse the flames, the fire continued to spread, prompting the intervention of the fire department.

Upon receiving the alert, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. However, till late in the evening the fire was yet to be brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, but the extent of damage remains unclear.

KMC mayor and minister Firhad Hakim reached the site to assess the situation. Firefighters tirelessly contained the blaze by around 9.45 p.m. and prevented further destruction.

