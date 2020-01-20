A fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building near Kankurgachi crossing today. The incident took place at around 8.29 a.m. in a residential cum commercial building when smoke was noticed in a salon and cosmetology institute. As it was a weekend, the commercial unit was closed and the cloud of smoke was first noticed by the local residents and neighbours. Six fire engines along with a team of firemen rushed to the spot.

The team of firemen, after a struggle of about two hours, were able to bring the fire under control. According to sources, due to smoke and darkness, the team of officials from the fire and emergency department faced difficulties in dousing the flames. As informed by the officials, the fire was arrested at around 10.20 a.m. The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.