Fire at another city hotel, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a hotel located on Sarat Bose Road in south Kolkata early Sunday, trapping at least 50 guests inside the building, local authorities said.

No casualties were reported. The blaze erupted around 1 a.m. in the hotel’s conference room, quickly spreading thick black smoke throughout the premises. Fire officials said five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Initial attempts to control the fire with three engines proved insufficient, prompting the deployment of two additional units. It took firefighters nearly an hour to bring the situation under control. Guests were safely evacuated, though the hotel suffered extensive damage. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. This incident comes just weeks after a major fire at a hotel in Kolkata’s congested Burrabazar area in May, where 15 people died after being trapped inside rooms lacking proper ventilation. That fire required 10 fire engines and lasted nearly eight hours before being extinguished.

In a separate incident this afternoon, an office building in the city’s Hot Street at Topsia area also caught fire. Firefighters rescued office staff using ladders, and no casualties were reported in that case either. Authorities say fire safety compliance in older commercial buildings remains a concern in Kolkata, a city known for its dense urban infrastructure and narrow access roads.

