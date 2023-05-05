FIR against VBU VC for demeaning Durga Puja

A litterateur, who’d contributed literary research works on Durga Puja, has lodged an FIR against Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, vicechancellor of the Visva-Bharati University for the latter’s alleged ‘derogatory remarks on Durga puja, today. Another written complaint was registered at Chetla police station in south Kolkata on Wednesday.

Bengali rights group Bangla Pokkho’s Garga Chattopadhyay had earlier given a legal notice to prof Bidyut Chakraborty asking for forgiveness and only after 48 hours, the complaint was lodged. Chakraborty, while delivering at Rabindranath Tagore’s historical prayer hall at the VBU campus, the other day, described Durga Puja as a custom introduced to ‘oil and grease’ the British rulers. He had said, “We all know that Bengal’s Durga Puja has been recognized as one of the prominent events of the world. But, the history of the puja reveals that it’s introduced to please the British rulers.

The zamindars had introduced the event where several drinks were offered and it was not at all a religious matter. Zamindars had lined up to draw the attention of the British, how to please them and the idea of this event was conceived.” The video of the speech was gathered by Radhamadhab Mondal, a litterateur from Ramnagar village in Ausgram block of East Burdwan.

He said, “Prof Chakraborty has passed a careless and insulting remark on goddess Durga and Durga Puja. I’ve lodged an FIR against him today seeking immediate penal action against him