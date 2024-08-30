Film pays tribute to unsung teenage patriots

Vidyasagar University today hosted a screening of the movie, “Ye Mothers” at its state-of-the-art Vivekananda Sabhagriha auditorium. The event, organized jointly by the Women’s Studies Centre, the National Service Scheme (NSS), and the office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW), was aimed at celebrating the lives of two teenage schoolgirls, who played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

Promoted by the Society for National Integration, “Ye Mothers” pays tribute to the unsung heroines, Shanti Ghosh and Suniti Choudhury. These two brave schoolgirls made history on December 14, 1931, by assassinating Mr C G B Stevens, the oppressive district collector of Comilla. Their bold action stands as the only successful assassination attempt carried out by women freedom fighters in India, highlighting the critical role women played in the country’s fight for independence.

In his inaugural speech, Prof Susanta Chakraborty, the vice-chancellor of Vidyasagar University, emphasized the importance of remembering such contributions by young patriots. He noted, “Shanti Ghosh and Suniti Choudhury have demonstrated an extraordinary sense of responsibility towards their country, setting an example for the youth both before and after independence. Their story is not just a part of history; it is a source of inspiration for today’s students.”

The screening attracted a large audience of students, who responded positively to the film’s portrayal of courage and patriotism. Many in attendance noted the contemporary relevance of the film’s themes, drawing parallels between the past struggles for independence and current societal challenges.

A senior professor of the varsity said, “The event not only commemorated the bravery of Shanti Ghosh and Suniti Choudhury but also encouraged students to reflect on their own roles in nation-building.”