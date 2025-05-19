Father of science museum movement in India Dr S Ghose passes away

Dr Saroj Ghose, an iconic figure in India’s science communication landscape and a pioneering force behind the science museum movement in the country, breathed his last on Saturday in Seattle, USA. He was 89.

As per his wishes, his mortal remains are being donated to Washington University for scientific research.

A globally respected museologist and science communicator, Dr Ghose was the founding director general of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and served in that capacity from 1979 to 1997.

Dr Ghose is fondly remembered as the architect of India’s network of science centres and museums. He envisioned and executed the development of a decentralized model of science museums across India, making science accessible, interactive, and inspiring to millions. His tireless efforts earned him the title of ‘Bhishma Pitamah of Indian Science Museums’.

Dr Ghose, a Padma Bhushan (2007) and the Padma Shri (1989) recipient also served as president of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in Paris and played a crucial role in designing landmark institutions such as the Science City in Kolkata, the National Science Centre in New Delhi, and the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai.