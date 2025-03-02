Father, autistic daughter die by suicide in Behala

Kolkata again was shaken on Friday night after a father and his 22-year-old autistic daughter were found hanging in their home in Behala’s Parnasree.

The police suspect that the father, overwhelmed by financial difficulties and his daughter’s medical condition, may have taken this extreme step. However, an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of their deaths. The deceased have been identified as Sajan Das (53) and his daughter Sreeja Das (22), residents of Ho Chi Minh Sarani in Parnasree. Sajan worked as a repairman and seller of kitchen chimneys and water filters. His office was on the ground floor of their house, from where the bodies were recovered.

According to police sources, a call was made to the local police station around 8 p.m, informing them of the deaths. Upon arrival, officers found both father and daughter hanging from a nylon rope attached to a ceiling hook. Sajan’s wife, Jolly Das, was at home when the incident occurred. The door of the room was not locked from inside, making it possible for the neighbour, Ranjit Kumar Singh, to peek in and discover the tragic scene. Investigations revealed that Sajan took Sreeja to SSKM Hospital around noon on Friday. At 1.15 p.m, he informed his wife over the phone that they had reached the hospital. However, he did not answer any calls afterwards, raising concerns. By evening, Jolly became increasingly anxious and alerted a family acquaintance. Upon checking, the bodies were found. Sreeja is autistic since birth and required continuous medical care. The financial burden of her treatment was reportedly taking a toll on Sajan, leading to severe distress. Police are now questioning family members and neighbours to uncover more details.

This tragic incident has drawn comparisons to a recent case in Tangra, where financial distress allegedly led an entire family to take their own lives. The police are now investigating whether a similar financial crisis played a role in the Parnashree case as well. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are awaiting the reports to confirm the exact cause of death.