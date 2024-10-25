Farmers fear paddy crop loss due to cyclone

The fast approaching cyclone Dana is expected to hit the districts on Thursday and Friday but it has already led to panic among the farmers.

Farmers from the district Tapan Kumar Pal from Nalikul, Mukto Das from Mogra, Kashinath Ghosh from Arambagh and others like them fear that the approaching cyclone will devastate the entire standing paddy crop, incurring a massive loss for them.

Tapan Pal said, “The sheaf of paddy will ripen within a fortnight. The ready paddy will be reaped in the mid of November but we are highly concerned about the intensity of the cyclone. It is likely to flatten the standing paddy crops to the ground. The accumulated rain water will completely destroy the paddy sheaf. Standing paddy crops on thousands of hectares of agricultural land in the district will perish. We are already burdened with agricultural loans, the expected massive loss of the paddy crops will ruin us. There will be no means to sustain our family. The stagnant rain water will also destroy growing cauliflower, cucumber, spinach, radish and other winter vegetables.”

The cyclone followed by the heavy shower will further delay sowing of potato seeds. The cyclone, fear farmers, will also badly hamper the Rabi crops or winter crops.

“We expect the state and district agricultural department to stay alert over the impending unfavorable climatic conditions, crop loss and act promptly to provide compensation after the assessment of the loss of crops, ” said the district farmers.