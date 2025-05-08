Family of deceased IB officer happy with the strike

Rahul Ranjan Mishra, younger brother of slain Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) officer, Manish Rajan Mishra of Jhalda in Purulia town said that they are happy with the air strike in Pakistan terror camps by the Indian Army but wants an end to terrorism in India forever.

“The family of my brother is shattered. His kids are too young and his wife has fallen sick. What will happen to the family now after his death,” said Rahul.

His father too said the family seeks justice from the Indian government and is not keen on a probe by the NIA. “We want punishment of all the guilty,” he added.

“What was our fault? We went for a vacation in Pahalgam and our dreams are shattered forever. The forces should continuously hit those targets and eliminate our enemies living there and bring to an end to terrorisms in our country so no other families meet such fate like us,” said Jaya Mishra.

Manish Ranjan Mishra, the Central IB officer was recently transferred from Ranchi office to Hyderabad. He went to Kashmir for vacation with his family and his parents and other brothers were scheduled to join him and his family at Vaishno Devi temple.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already spoken to the family over phone and had offered all support. Union minister of state for home affairs, Sanjay Seth had also visited the family and offered support.