F5 International Film Festival begins

The first-ever Fest 5 International Film Festival, in collaboration with the National Library and in association with the West Bengal Pollution Control Board was inaugurated today.

This is for the first time in 188-year-old history when a film festival is being held at the National Library auditorium.

F5IFF’ 24 has received more than 150 films from 139 countries. The festival has selected 12 films that will be screened.

The festival was inaugurated by veteran actress Moon Moon Sen. The festival will continue till 4 August. Kalyan Rudra, chairman WBPCCB and Sourav De, founder-director of F5IFF ’24 were present at the inaugural function along with others.

F5IFF’24 is focusing on heritage conservation, the abatement of environmental degradation and climate change mitigation, the erosion of human values among others.

Mr De said, “We are thrilled to launch F5IFF’24 at the National Library, a haven for bibliophiles and a symbol of our rich literary heritage. This festival is more than just a celebration of cinema; it’s a call to action. By bringing together filmmakers, artists and activists, we hope to inspire change and foster a deeper understanding of the critical issues facing our world today.”