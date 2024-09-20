ER to celebrate 40 years of running of Circular Railway

Completing 40 years of its journey, the city’s iconic Circular Railway has seen a 200 per cent rise in passenger count over the last decade.

The rail network which is a nostalgic mode of transport of Kolkata and shares the cultural heritage of the city, had ferried around 33,720 in the year 2014. The network that was primarily opened to ease out the intra-city traffic has now turned into one of the lifelines for thousands of daily commuters. From 33,000 commuters in 2014 to 65,000 passengers at present, the Circular Railway has travelled a long distance not only in the past decade but also in the past 40 years.

As history goes, the Circular Railway popularly known as the ‘Chakra Rail’ is a vital component of Kolkata Metropolitan Railway system that has a rich history of more than 170 years. The concept of Circular Railway line in Calcutta (Kolkata) was first conceived in the late 19 century. Later, the idea of developing a dispersal line was being discussed in the 1950s. The concept however gained momentum only in 1984 when the then railway minister announced that a Circular Railway network from Majerhat to Tala would be developed in Kolkata erstwhile Calcutta. To the relief of the Kolkatans, on 15 August, 1984, a diesel-hauled train of the Circular Railway was rolled from Princep Ghat to Bagbazar.

Initially, the Circular Railway got lukewarm response from commuters as it was a single line served by diesel hauled wooden rakes with very few services and since the circular loop was not fully completed. Evolving as a crucial transport of Kolkata over the four decades, the Circular Railway now covers 44 km passing through central business area with 21 stations enroute. Of the total 21 stations, 13 stations, including Dumdum Junction, Bag Bazar station, BBD Bag station, Eden Garden station, Princep Ghat station, Majerhat station are in one loop. The network enables commuters to reach any point from North to South in minimum possible time. According to the Eastern Railway, one of the most scenic stations in the network having crucial historical connection, is Princep Ghat station.

According to the Eastern Railway, presently, over 65,000 passengers avail the Circular Railway everyday with a total of 27 local trains running in Dum Dum Junction, Tala, Majerhat, Ballygunge route and 13 in Dum Dum Junction, Bidhannagar Road, Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt, Park Circus, Ballygunge route, completing the entire Circular Railway loop encompassing the central business area of Kolkata.

Considering the rich heritage of the rail network, the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway is gearing up to commemorate the 40 years of passenger operation on the Kolkata Circular Railway with a commemorative run of EMU special trains from Kolkata station on 21 September followed by a Swachh Bharat Cultural Fest. An exhibition at Prinsep Ghat station on arrival of the EMU special has also been arranged to mark the occasion.