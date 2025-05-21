Entally robbery: Police recover additional Rs 32L

West Bengal Police have recovered an additional Rs 32 lakh in connection with the recent robbery in Entally, Kolkata, officials said on Monday. The cash was seized from the residence of a relative of one of the key accused, Nazrul Hossain, also known as Laltu.

According to investigators, Hossain disclosed the location of the hidden money during questioning earlier in the day. Acting on this information, officers conducted a raid at a house in the Mandirbazar police station area of South 24-Parganas district, where the amount was recovered.

With this recovery, the total value of assets seized in the case continues to rise, as the probe into the high-profile robbery progresses. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident. One of the arrested, identified as Riju, is reportedly an employee of the foreign currency exchange firm targeted in the robbery. He was responsible for periodically transferring funds from the office to a bank, but police sources confirmed he was not present on the day of the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

