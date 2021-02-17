West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked the state health department to ensure maximum vaccination coverage for all frontline staff of the state government.

Miss Banerjee thanked everyone at the government of West Bengal, who led the fight against Covid from the front, including medics, paramedics, police, government staff and teachers.

“I would like to thank everyone at GoWB who’ve led the fight against #COVID from the front medics, paramedics, police, govt staff, teachers & other parastatals. I care for all my colleagues at GoWB & have personally requested @wbdhfw to ensure max vaccination coverage for them,” she tweeted.

Chief minister, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, has often thanked frontline workers for their fight against Covid and said was among the few chief ministers to announce that her government was providing free Covid- 19 vaccine to all in the state.

Last month, in an open letter, Miss Banerjee had said: “Our government is sending the vaccine free of cost to all people in the state.”