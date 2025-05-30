Engineer planned move to Rohingya territory after killing parents

A 35-year-old engineer from Memari was arrested after brutally murdering his parents and then launching an attack on a minority orphanage institution in Bongaon, around 130 km away.

Humayun Kabir Kazi, also known as Asif, reportedly targeted the staff of the Hafizia Kharijia Madrassa in Bongaon on Tuesday evening, injuring four individuals with a machete that he had allegedly ordered online with the intent to kill.

Earlier that morning, Kazi had slit the throats of his elderly parents in their home in Memari. Their bodies, bearing deep gashes and lacerations, were later found dumped on the roadside. CCTV footage revealed that he dragged the bodies out of the house and took a bath before fleeing the scene.

Kazi, a Jadavpur University graduate, had previously worked for a company in Delhi but disappeared from his job last year. Prior to that, he had been employed in the UAE, where he married an Indian woman from an underprivileged background. Investigators were surprised to find data on his computer showing that he had formulated a plan to assist the Rohingya community in Myanmar and intended to relocate there via Bangladesh.

According to police, Kazi was known for donating almost his entire salary to the underprivileged and had frequent disputes with his parents over this. “Neighbours told us he often had heated arguments with his father over why he wouldn’t sacrifice his savings for the poor,” said a police official. “His father reportedly looked down on Asif’s wife due to her impoverished background, which further strained relations.”

The victims, Mustafizur Rehman (66), a prosperous farmer, and his wife Mumtaz Parvin (56), lived in the Kashiara locality within Ward 11 of Memari Municipality. “Local residents discovered the couple’s bodies on the roadside with their throats slit and immediately alerted the police,” said Sayak Das, Superintendent of Police, East Burdwan. Pintu Kazi, a local resident, was the first to spot the bodies.

Police are still investigating whether the crime was committed solely by Kazi or involved others. Forensic experts collected evidence from the scene on Wednesday afternoon. However, CCTV footage suggests that Kazi acted alone. Family sources mentioned that he had been suffering from periodic bouts of mental depression.