Encroachment on roads, footpath in Chinsurah market leads to traffic snarls

It is a long-standing problem for the pedestrians at Khorua Bazar area in Chinsurah, as office goers, students repeatedly get caught in traffic congestions due to illegal occupancy of footpaths by vendors, and hawkers in the area.

The local administration, quite aware of the situation, however, has remained indifferent to the issue.

The Khorua Market is adjacent to the four-point road junction. There is no footpath for the pedestrians, hence they are forced to walk along the narrow road junction area, illegal occupancy of the roadside area further add up to their misery, causing severe traffic jams. Within a few meters away from the junction road stands the Chinsurah court, office establishments, Duff School, Hooghly collegiate school, Vani Mandir, Jyotish Chandra School and other important offices.

Avijit Mondal, a local of Khorua Bazar area, said the illegal occupancy is further narrowing the road junction area and causing traffic congestion.

A similar picture is also noticed in Serampore town, the footpaths mostly in the congested market places are being illegally occupied by roadside shop owners, the vegetable and fruit sellers.

The walkers along the William Carey Road have also drawn attention to the broken street lights which were put up under the town beautification plan.