# Bengal

Empowering journeys illuminate Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Dr Minu Budhia was facilitated by St, Xavier’s College for her Exemplary work in mental health. The citation and the award was given by Principal, Rev, Father, Dominic Savio.

SNS | Kolkata | March 6, 2025 10:25 pm | Updated : March 7, 2025 9:59 am

(Representational Image: iStock)

Dr Budhia shared her personal struggles and triumphs of her life as mother to Prachi, her younger daughter diagnosed with ADHD, low IQ, and bipolar disorder. Describing the shattering moment when her meticulously ordered world crumbled, Dr Budhia recalled: “Seeing my happy home disintegrate in an instant, I cannot put into words what I felt.” Despite overwhelming despair and battling suicidal thoughts, she embarked on a relentless quest for solutions — travelling the globe from Bangalore to Philadelphia to Dubai — to secure the best care for her daughter. Today, that journey stands as a testament to the hard-fought journey toward acceptance.”

Dr Budhia affirmed, “She is a child of God — a blessing, not a burden.” In an equally stirring narrative of professional reinvention, Dr Budhia recounted her evolution from a mother battling inner demons to an acclaimed mental health expert, speaker, and author. Determined not to merely exist but truly live, she returned to the classroom, pursued extensive studies in mental health and counselling, and eventually laid the foundation for Carring Minds International (Institute of Mental Health & OPD Clinic). She achieved a lifelong dream when she was awarded her Doctorate degree, marking a major milestone in her journey of healing and transformation. This achievement stands as a testament to her never-give-up personality and is a beacon of hope for countless other women.

