Eken Babu is set to return with a new quest titled ‘The Eken, Ruddhaswas Rajasthan’

With embedding mysteries and unsettling revelations, detective films have always been a thrill to the audience. Originally created by Sujan Dasgupta, the adapted bengali detective series titled Eken Babu added up to the list for its seasoned portrayal of the genre. The franchise found celluloid success with the film ‘The Eken’ that released earlier this year.

Ekendra Sen aka Eken Babu, the messy yet smart, quick-witted, quintessentially ‘mache-bhate-bangali’ detective has been ruling the hearts and minds since then. After getting immense success and appreciation for the Joydeep Mukherjee directorial film The Eken, the sleuth is all set to return to the big screen with another adventure titled ‘The Eken, Ruddhaswas Rajasthan.’

Anirban Chakrabarti will once again reprise the role of the effervescent detective in the upcoming film of the franchise. Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh will be joining him as his trusty companions, Bapi and Pramatha. In addition to them, Rajatava Dutta and Sandipta Sen are joining the team this time and will be seen in pivotal roles.

The ingenious Bengali detective Eken Babu this time travels to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to embark on a new journey full of unexpected circumstances. While enjoying a carefree vacation with Bapi and Pramatha in Rajasthan, the sleuth suddenly stumbles upon events that trigger his instinct of investigation. A professor of archaeology reports missing of an idol along with an inquiry about a missing girl and that forms the crux of the story. The film is based on the story by Sujan Dasgupta.

Subhadeep Guha who already garnered appreciation for the catchy musical tracks of Ballabhpurer Roopkotha is working on the background score of this film. Rammyodip Saha is handling the cinematography. The film already had its muhurat and will go on floors from December 1. The makers revealed that the major part of the film will be essentially shot in the beautiful territories of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

Eken Babu, the very next-door character with an ever-smiling jovial persona has been winning hearts across generations. Needless to say the next instalment of the franchise will bring in new adventures. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2023