Eight dead after flash floods during Durga Visarjan in Jalpaiguri

Due to flash floods in the Mal river during Durga Visarjan on Wednesday night, eight people lost their lives and several were feared missing in West Bengal’s Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district.

Officials on Thursday said that the death toll was likely to rise as several people are still reported missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Taking to a microblogging site, PMO added, “Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

“Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased in the tragic mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” the PMO India handle further added.

Taking to a microblogging site, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Mamata Banerjee added, “A tragic flash flood hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri as Durga Visarjan was underway. 8 people lost their lives, I pray that their families find strength & solace in these difficult times. 13 people are undergoing treatment at Mal SSH, and I pray for their speedy recovery.”

She further added, “Search and rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are still underway. Around 70 people were saved by the efforts of the police, Civil Defence Volunteers and local youth. I commend their selfless service. There have been no reports of missing persons so far.”

“An ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured. For any assistance kindly reach out to the following helpline numbers- 03561230780 / 9073936815. Let us stand together in these times of distress, ” she added.