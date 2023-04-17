Educational institutions to be shut for a week

The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing heat wave in the state. The school education department has asked the school authorities to make arrangement to conduct special classes

All state-run, -sponsored, – aided and private educational institutions shall remain closed for a week from 17 April, according to a notification issued by the state government today.

The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing heat wave in the state. Notifications in this regard have been issued by the schol education and higher education departments of the state government.

The school education department has asked the school authorities to make arrangement to conduct special classes.

The higher education department, in a separate notification, said all universities and colleges, including private ones, in the state, except in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts would remain closed for a week from 17 April.

Earlier the state government had declared the summer vacation from 2 May. But the date has been brought forward.