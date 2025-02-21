ED raids in Siliguri over alleged NRI quota scam in medical admissions

A four-member team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of a medicine trader in Hakimpara, Siliguri, today. The operation began early in the morning when a contingent of paramilitary forces cordoned off the area and secured the premises. ED officials entered the building to interrogate individuals suspected of involvement in a scam related to medical college admissions.

According to sources, the raid is linked to a racket allegedly producing fake NRI certificates to secure admissions in private medical colleges and hospitals for MBBS degrees. The ED team reportedly questioned the suspects for over six hours, scrutinizing documents related to fraudulent practices in student admissions.

This investigation highlights growing concerns over corruption in the NRI quota system, which has been exploited by unscrupulous actors to bypass legitimate admission processes. The ED’s actions underscore the government’s efforts to crack down on such malpractices in the education sector. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

