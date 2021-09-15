ED issues fresh summons to state law minister Moloy Ghatak

Enforcement Directorate ( ED) has issued fresh summons to state law minister Moloy Ghatak asking him to appear before the agency at its Delhi office on 23 September thus rejecting his plea for interrogation via video conference after the latter skipped today’s session with the ED citing his inability to comply with summons on such short notice.

ED source claimed that Mr Ghatak in a letter to the Central agency had expressed his inability to appear before the agency in such a short time and appealed for a virtual interrogation instead.

The ED probing the money trail under the prevention of money laundering Act (PMLA) in the illegal coal mine and coal pilferage scam. Earlier, on 6 September, ED had interrogated Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at its Delhi office for eight hours and issued fresh summons of him again for his appearance in Delhi on 21 September.

Meanwhile, Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee shot off letters to the CBI and ED officers asking them to appear before him on 22 September in connection with the alleged denigration of the state legislature by filing charge sheets against two ministers and one sitting MLA in connection with the Narada pay-off scandal without seeking his permission.

The letters reportedly sent to one CBI DGP and an ED assistant director at its Kolkata office seeking their appearance before him, claimed a source