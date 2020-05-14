Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today termed the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “big zero” saying it is “an eyewash” and has “nothing in it for states”. “The people expected to get some relief but it’s a big zero. There is nothing for the states,” said Banerjee.

She said that out of Rs 20 lakh crore, 10 lakh crore has already been announced and in reality only Rs 4.2 lakh crore has been announced which is only 2 per cent of the GDP.

“Recession has started. There is nothing in public spending, money transfer, employment generation, development of healthcare system and no special package for Covid,” she told reporters soon after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared details of the package.

“They are cheating the people. This is bulldozing federal structure. It is zero zero zero of the GDP,” said Banerjee adding that stomach can’t be filled with an empty plate. She also hit out at BJP-ruled states for tweaking labour laws and jeopardising workers’ job security.

Bengal will never bring in any such changes in the labour laws even in the wake of the coronavirustriggered lockdown, she said.

“We do not support this and would never take such a step. We will follow the existing labour laws, and ensure that the migrant labourers returning to the state can be employed here. The government can employ them under the 100- days-work scheme,” she said.