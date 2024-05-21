EC removes accused jawan from poll duty

Election commission removed a central Armed police Force (CAPF) jawan from duty, who was alleged to have been involved in a molestation charge at Uluberia, Howrah. The ruling Trinamul Congress lodged a complaint with the CEO office of the Election Commission over alleged misconduct to get the jawan removed.

The Uluberia police too launched an investigation into the alleged charge.

A BSF spokesperson claimed that the jawan, who had allegedly been charged with molestation by a political party, was removed from poll duty and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, a woman of Chandipur area under Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency faced sexual harassment.

The polling agent of Trinamul Congress Uluberia candidate Sajda Ahemed had moved the Election Commission and lodged a complaint on the alleged act against the jawan.

In another incident at Jangipara, Hooghly, another central force jawan was allegedly charged with alleged molestation. He had to face an alleged assault by the villagers. The accused jawan was arrested by the police.