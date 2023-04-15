Eastern Railway plans to roll out AC local EMU rakes

The Eastern Railway is putting efforts to introduce air-conditioned local EMU rakes in the suburban section like those operational in Mumbai. The zonal railway is said to have proposed the idea to the Indian Railway’s concerned department

Commuters depending on local trains for their daily travel could soon enjoy more comfortable journeys. The Eastern Railway is putting efforts to introduce air-conditioned local EMU rakes in the suburban section like those operational in Mumbai. The zonal railway is said to have proposed the idea to the Indian Railway’s concerned department.

If approved, it could come as a blessing to the daily commuters who depend greatly on local trains for making a livelihood. “We have requested for an AC local train here,” informed the general manager of the Eastern Railway, Arun Arora. “However, the route is not yet decided. For deciding the routes and the demand, we could conduct a survey.

I am sure if these rakes are operated on good routes, it will be successful,” added the GM. According to the GM, if approved, the AC rake would be first rolled out in Howrah division. One of the good routes for the proposed rake could be Howrah and Burdwan.

Also, the fare of these trains is expected to be higher than the normal ones. The authorities are, however, hopeful that given the comfort of the journey, shelling out some more money would not be a problem to many. Notably, the Eastern Railway is striding to enhance its rolling stock and increase amenities inside coaches of local trains.

For this, the local trains of the zonal railway are being readied with infotainment facilities. As informed by the GM, the local EMUs of the ER will soon have electronic display boards like those in Metro rakes portraying the names of various stations.

According to Mr Arora, the infotainment facilities would be installed in the local trains by 2023. “We hope to do the awarding of work in two to three days. This will cover all the trains and the work would be completed in this year only,” underscored the GM.